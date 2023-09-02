Bound found at McPherson County lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McPherson County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a report of a body found at Maxwell State Lake early Saturday morning.

Officials say this is a case of apparent drowning and they are currently working to identify the victim.

Canton Police Department, EMS, and Fire, as well as the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com