Bound found at McPherson County lake
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McPherson County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a report of a body found at Maxwell State Lake early Saturday morning.
Officials say this is a case of apparent drowning and they are currently working to identify the victim.
Canton Police Department, EMS, and Fire, as well as the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks are assisting in the investigation.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com