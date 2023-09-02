Bound found at McPherson County lake

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McPherson County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a report of a body found at Maxwell State Lake early Saturday morning.

Officials say this is a case of apparent drowning and they are currently working to identify the victim.

Canton Police Department, EMS, and Fire, as well as the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks are assisting in the investigation.

