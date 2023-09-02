A hot Labor Day weekend continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather will continue for the rest of the Labor Day weekend.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 60s. Afternoon highs will approach 100 degrees with a gusty south wind and plenty of sunshine.

Hot weather will continue for Labor Day with highs near 100 degrees again. Dry weather will continue for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will remain hot for most of the week ahead with highs remaining in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees. Rain chances will remain low for most of the week.

A changing weather pattern could bring a return to some showers and thunderstorms by next weekend, along with slightly cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 98

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 68

Mon: High: 99 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 102 Low: 75 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 68 Sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 68 Sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; slight chance of storms overnight.

