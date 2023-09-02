A hot Labor Day weekend continues

Highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather will continue for the rest of the Labor Day weekend.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 60s. Afternoon highs will approach 100 degrees with a gusty south wind and plenty of sunshine.

Hot weather will continue for Labor Day with highs near 100 degrees again. Dry weather will continue for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will remain hot for most of the week ahead with highs remaining in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees. Rain chances will remain low for most of the week.

A changing weather pattern could bring a return to some showers and thunderstorms by next weekend, along with slightly cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 98

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 68

Mon: High: 99 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 102 Low: 75 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 68 Sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 68 Sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; slight chance of storms overnight.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers reported thieves walking out of a NE Wichita Dick's...
Organized retail theft an ongoing problem in Wichita, nationwide
Wichita police arrested 19-year-old Daryon Boone in connection with the shooting death of...
Motorcyclist arrested, accused of shooting into vehicle, killing woman in E. Wichita
generic
3 men found unconscious in tanker trailer at Liberal, Kan. truck wash, 1 dead
One person was seriously injured Friday in a shooting near 13th and Oliver.
1 seriously injured in NE Wichita shooting
Security cam footage shows suspected thieves leaving Towne West Square mall with stolen...
Wichita police address significant jump in shoplifting crimes

Latest News

Hot and breezy through Labor Day
Hot and breezy Labor Day weekend
Unusually hot for the start of September.
A hot Labor Day weekend forecast
It’ll be a very hot holiday weekend with highs in the lower 100s.
Record-setting heat on Labor Day
A little hotter to wrap up the week
Adding a little more wind/heat Friday