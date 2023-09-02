Police: Woman killed by shot fired into pickup near Kellogg and Greenwich

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan confirmed a woman died from her injuries Friday night after someone shot through the back window of a pickup in which she was a passenger. Sullivan said a man and a woman in the truck encountered a group of motorcyclists that were blocking the road near Central and Greenwich.

At some point, he said a motorcycle made contact with the pickup and three riders chased the truck down the road. He said one of them fired a shot that fatally injured the woman.

As of late Friday night, police hadn’t confirmed any arrests as their investigation continues.

Update: Wichita police confirm the person wounded in a shooting Friday night near Central and Greenwich died from their injuries.

The injured person died at the scene following an initial report that a victim was unresponsive. The shooting happened a little before 10 p.m.

As of late Friday night, a heavy police response remained at and near the scene as the WPD investigates.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is in extremely critical condition following a shooting in east Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatch said police responded to a shooting call near Central & Greenwich Friday evening.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

