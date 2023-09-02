Wichita police address significant jump in shoplifting crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New numbers the Wichita Police Department show a rising trend in reported shoplifting crimes. As of Friday, police say there’s been more than 3,000 shoplifting crimes reported this year, a jump of 21% from this time last year. It’s also a 26% jump from the five-year average. It’s a trend, police say, is significant and it has the attention of the WPD, as well as local businesses experiencing greater loss and frustration.

Recently, surveillance footage at Towne West Square captured thieves running out of the mall with armfuls of merchandise. It’s a frequent sight for business owner Ken Smith who runs Steve’s Jams and Jellies in the west Wichita mall.

“Most recently, along with all the other years, I’ve seen way too many people running out of here with clothes in their hands and everything else. It’s like, ‘excuse me, that means all those prices have to go way up,’' Smith said.

Smith caught a group of thieves on his security cameras as they made their way to their getaway car in the Towne West parking lot. From all appearances, the group resembles thieves that got away with more than $2,700 in merchandise from an east Wichita Dick’s Sporting Goods store earlier that day.

At WPD’s Investigations division, when it comes to the 21% increase in retail theft in Wichita, WPD Sgt. Trevor McDonald calls it like it is.

“That’s significant, statistically significant, you know,” he said. “Unfortunately, this crime trend has continued to creep up on us.

A culprit, McDonald said, is societal changes.

“Society has changed so much and we see an increase in these types of thefts and people just being, as in this past [security footage] shows, smiling as they go out the door stealing stuff,” he said.

Smith said he hopes for change in the right direction that sees progress in cutting down on these crimes.

“I wanna see progress. I wanna see results. I wanna see these rings disbanded,” he said.

Taking action is what Sgt. McDonald said is going to happen. He said investigators are looking at every potential shoplifting case to see if they can connect people shown on the Towne West surveillance footage to other crimes. They then will send their case to the district attorney for prosecution.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com