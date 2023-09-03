Dry, hot and breezy weather through Labor Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A comfortable start to our Sunday morning across Kansas, as temperatures dropped into the upper 50s and 60s just before sunrise. Ample sunshine and gusty southerly winds this afternoon will push the mercury into the upper 90s to near 100 around 5pm. A few hot spots like Hill City, Smith Center will likely reach 103-105 this afternoon.

More heat and wind expected on Labor Day with afternoon temperatures some 5-15 degrees above early September normals. Wind gusts of 25-35 mph will be possible during the afternoon and early evening as an approaching weather system moves closer to the state. While a cold front will move into Kansas on Tuesday, we are not expecting a big change in the weather. Temperatures Tuesday will range from the upper 80s in western Kansas, to near 100 for central and eastern parts of the state. The front will come through dry, however will bring a day or two of heat relief to the region. The heat returns for the later half of the work week with highs returning to the upper 90s to near 100.

We are watching a series of weather systems that will march eastward into the Plains by next weekend. These weather disturbances will increase our chances for showers and storms mainly during the evening and overnight. Keep your fingers crossed for good luck- we need the moisture.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 98

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 69

Labor Day: Sunny, continued hot and breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 76

Tue: High: 102 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 68 Sunny.

Thu: High: 98 Low: 68 Sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; slight chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 68 Mostly sunny; slight chance of storms overnight.

