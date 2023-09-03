Hot and breezy for Labor Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather will continue for Labor Day and the rest of the week ahead.

It will be a mild start to the day on Labor Day with morning low temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs will approach 100 degrees. South winds will gust over 30 miles per hour.

A cold front will move into the state on Tuesday, bringing cooler weather to western Kansas where highs will fall into the 80s to near 90. Central and eastern Kansas will still be hot ahead of the front with highs near 100 degrees.

The front is expected to move through dry with rain chances remaining low over the next several days.

Hot weather will continue through the rest of the week with highs remaining in the 90s.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return to Kansas next Sunday and possibly on Monday too.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 69

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and remaining breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 76

Tue: High: 100 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 65 Sunny.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 66 Sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 66 Sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 66 Partly cloudy; chance of evening and overnight storms.

