Sedgwick Co. inmate found unresponsive, cause of death unknown

Sedgwick County jail
Sedgwick County jail
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said an unidentified inmate was found unresponsive in his cell just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

SCSO staff and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. SCSO said the cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division are now investigating. The inmated family was also notified of his death and asked to keep his identity withheld.

The inmate was being held on felony charges and had been in custody since Jan. 2023.

14,000 people have been booked into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility this year. This is the third in-custody death in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 19-year-old Daryon Boone in connection with the shooting death of...
Motorcyclist arrested, accused of shooting into vehicle, killing woman in E. Wichita
Security cam footage shows suspected thieves leaving Towne West Square mall with stolen...
Wichita police address significant jump in shoplifting crimes
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
generic
Body found at McPherson County lake
One person was seriously injured Friday in a shooting near 13th and Oliver.
1 seriously injured in NE Wichita shooting

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department arrested a 19-year-old following a deadly shooting in east Wichita.
Motorcyclist arrested after deadly shooting in east Wichita
WPD Chief Joe Sullivan
Wichita police detail deadly E. Wichita shooting
generic
Body found at McPherson County lake
Security cam footage shows suspected thieves leaving Towne West Square mall with stolen...
Wichita police address significant jump in shoplifting crimes