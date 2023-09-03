Sedgwick Co. inmate found unresponsive, cause of death unknown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said an unidentified inmate was found unresponsive in his cell just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

SCSO staff and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. SCSO said the cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division are now investigating. The inmated family was also notified of his death and asked to keep his identity withheld.

The inmate was being held on felony charges and had been in custody since Jan. 2023.

14,000 people have been booked into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility this year. This is the third in-custody death in 2023.

