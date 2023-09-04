Car hits, kills woman in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that killed 66-year-old Gwendolyn Erhardt of Wichita.

Around 02:45 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Meridian and MacArthur for the incident. They arrived to find Erhardt unconscious and not breathing. She died on the scene.

Officers learned Erhardt was crossing on the north side of MacArthur from the east side of Meridian to the west side when she was struck by a gold 2007 Buick Lacrosse driven by a 70-year-old man from Wichita. The car was traveling northbound on Meridian.

The investigation of the circumstances of the collision is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case should call WPD Detectives at 316-350-3686, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. The case number is 23C109289. This is the 22nd fatality collision for the year and the 22nd fatality

