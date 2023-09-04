Car hits, kills woman in south Wichita

ambulance
ambulance(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that killed 66-year-old Gwendolyn Erhardt of Wichita.

Around 02:45 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Meridian and MacArthur for the incident. They arrived to find Erhardt unconscious and not breathing. She died on the scene.

Officers learned Erhardt was crossing on the north side of MacArthur from the east side of Meridian to the west side when she was struck by a gold 2007 Buick Lacrosse driven by a 70-year-old man from Wichita. The car was traveling northbound on Meridian.

The investigation of the circumstances of the collision is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case should call WPD Detectives at 316-350-3686, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. The case number is 23C109289. This is the 22nd fatality collision for the year and the 22nd fatality

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to the deadly shooting of...
Suspect accused in deadly shooting of 69-year-old woman bonds out of jail
The family of 69-year-old Norma Williams speaks out following the deadly shooting in east...
Family of 69-year-old woman killed in E. Wichita shooting speaks out
Wichita police arrested 19-year-old Daryon Boone in connection with the shooting death of...
Motorcyclist arrested, accused of shooting into vehicle, killing woman in E. Wichita
Derby police confirm two people are dead following a shooting in the 1500 Block of E. McClelland.
2 dead following early morning shooting in Derby
Man injured in shooting near Murdock Park

Latest News

police lights
Ark City man killed in Cowley County motorcycle crash
police lights
Goodland man killed in Gove County motorcycle crash
vehicle crash generic graphic
Woman dead, 5-year-old critical after Butler Co. crash
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
Road construction near stadium could affect K-State fans’ travel and parking