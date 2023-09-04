Eye on Agriculture: Heat continues to impact Kansas farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While we may be approaching the end of summer, hot weather and a lack of rain continue to negatively impact Kansas farmers and their crops. Plus, ranchers are working to protect their horses from West Nile virus after several cases are detected across the state. And, as we close out the season, Brityne Rucker checks in to see how cattle are being prepared for the fall.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com