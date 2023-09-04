Family of 69-year-old woman killed in E. Wichita shooting speaks out

The family of 69-year-old Norma Williams speaks out following the deadly shooting in east...
The family of 69-year-old Norma Williams speaks out following the deadly shooting in east Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of 69-year-old Norma Williams speaks out following the deadly shooting in east Wichita.

“Norma Williams was loved by anyone who met her,” said Norma’s family, “She was always kind to everyone and passed that onto both of her children and all of her grandchildren. She is what made her family so special and she will be missed more than anyone will ever know. We’re very grateful for all the love and support we’ve had during this difficult time in our family.”

A GoFundMe has been setup for the Williams family. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

