Family of 69-year-old woman killed in E. Wichita shooting speaks out

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of 69-year-old Norma Williams speaks out following the deadly shooting in east Wichita.

“Norma Williams was loved by anyone who met her,” said Norma’s family, “She was always kind to everyone and passed that onto both of her children and all of her grandchildren. She is what made her family so special and she will be missed more than anyone will ever know. We’re very grateful for all the love and support we’ve had during this difficult time in our family.”

A GoFundMe has been setup for the Williams family.

