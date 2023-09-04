French angelfish gets CT scan after health scare

It was literally a fish out of water when a French angelfish at the Denver Zoo received a CT...
It was literally a fish out of water when a French angelfish at the Denver Zoo received a CT scan.(Denver Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) – You don’t see a fish getting a CT scan everyday.

However, one recently had to get one at the Denver Zoo after a health scare.

Zoo officials decided to perform the test after the French angelfish was seen swimming abnormally.

It was literally a fish out of water during the process, so it was no simple task. Not at all like doing a CT scan on a human.

Officials had to sedate the fish and run water over its gills intermittently.

The zoo wanted to give animal lovers a look at the process so they posted photos of it on Instagram.

In the post, the zoo said the fish quote “was on a treatment plan and is now back to happily swimming in its tropical discovery home.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to the deadly shooting of...
Suspect accused in deadly shooting of 69-year-old woman bonds out of jail
Wichita police arrested 19-year-old Daryon Boone in connection with the shooting death of...
Motorcyclist arrested, accused of shooting into vehicle, killing woman in E. Wichita
The family of 69-year-old Norma Williams speaks out following the deadly shooting in east...
Family of 69-year-old woman killed in E. Wichita shooting speaks out
Derby police confirm two people are dead following a shooting in the 1500 Block of E. McClelland.
2 dead following early morning shooting in Derby
Man injured in shooting near Murdock Park

Latest News

Fall is on its way and Kansas farmers are preparing their cattle for the changing season.
Eye on Agriculture
A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal....
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert
Horses with West Nile virus
Eye on Agriculture