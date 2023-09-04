Holiday heat and humidity

Hot weather continues for the holiday.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unlike the weekend when it was hot, our holiday will be hot and humid. Near record high temperatures around 100 degrees will feel like 105, possibly hotter in spots when you factor in the humidity.

After a warm muggy night in the 70s, Tuesday promises to be just as hot as today, before a cold front marches across Kansas. While no rain or storms will accompany the cold front, we will see cooler temperatures in the 80s on Wednesday.

The heat will return on Thursday and last through Saturday. While triple digit temperatures are unlikely, highs in the middle to upper 90s (fifteen degrees above average) are expected.

Looking ahead… a major weather pattern change should unfold next week (Sept. 9-10) and beyond. While the exact details are uncertain, showers/storms and much cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s are possible to likely.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 99.

Tonight: Becoming clear; warm and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 77.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: W/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 100.

Wed: Low: 64. High: 89. Sunny, not as hot.

Thu: Low: 65. High: 97. Sunny.

Fri: Low: 66. High: 95. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 90. Partly cloudy; overnight storms possible.

