Hot weather continues this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather will continue through the rest of the week.

A cold front will move through the state tonight, which will shift the winds from south to northwest. The winds will remain gusty tonight and throughout the day Tuesday.

Tuesday morning temperatures will range from the 60s over western Kansas to the mid 70s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will range from the 80s over western Kansas to the upper 90s over eastern Kansas.

The front is expected to move through the state without any rain, and chances for rain will remain low for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs mostly in the 80s. Temperatures will return to the 90s from Thursday through the weekend.

A change in the weather pattern will bring a chance of thunderstorms late Sunday and possibly into Monday. Cooler temperatures are expected for the start of next week with highs in the lower 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 76

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S/NW 10-25; gusty. High: 97

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW/N 5-15. Low: 63

Wed: High: 90 Sunny.

Thu: High: 98 Low: 64 Sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 66 Sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 63 Chance of showers and storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.