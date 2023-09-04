Labor Day lakegoers face low water levels, fireworks fire at Cheney Lake

CHENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a Labor Day to remember for some Kansas lakegoers. Cheney Lake Party Cove posted photos of a fireworks celebration that turned to fire.

Park ranger Janson Robeson said the display started off great. Then, a low one shot up but not high enough.

“There was some dead brush over there so it caught up pretty quick, said Robeson. “They put it down, and about 30 minutes after they shot off the rest of the fireworks so if anyone stuck around they got a little private show.”

Despite the fire and the low water levels, several people stuck around. Robeson said the water is down about four and a half feet.

“Right now we’re at M & M point, and the shoreline goes off about 100 yards and it stays about 3-4 feet deep, we’ve had a lot of boats get stuck right here,” he said.

While some of the lake is unsafe for boating, those with experience enjoyed what they could.

“Do a lot of surfing, lake boarding, just hanging out. Just enjoying the lake, having fun, enjoying the holiday,” said camper Tyler Wright.

Others, like Jean Montgomery, took it all in for the first time.

“I liked it, being cool. It was different. I was always afraid of water but it was okay,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com