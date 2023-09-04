Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests

Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists around the world are tracking the BA.2.86 COVID-19 variant.

Early reports indicate it may be less contagious than other variants and vaccinated Americans should have some protection against it.

When BA.2.86 first appeared in late July, researchers were concerned it might become as powerful as the omicron variant but so far, that does not appear to be the case.

BA.2.86 has spread to 11 countries so far including the United States.

Two groups of scientists, one in China and another in Sweden. have publicly reported the results of their analysis of the new variant.

The United States is expected to release its findings as early as Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 19-year-old Daryon Boone in connection with the shooting death of...
Motorcyclist arrested, accused of shooting into vehicle, killing woman in E. Wichita
The Wichita Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to the deadly shooting of...
Suspect accused in deadly shooting of 69-year-old woman bonds out of jail
generic
Body found at McPherson County lake
Sedgwick County jail
Sedgwick Co. inmate found unresponsive, cause of death unknown
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is seriously injured after a shooting in the 900...
One hurt in Sunday shooting

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Vice President Kamala Harris to face doubts and dysfunction at Southeast Asia summit
Derby police confirm two people are dead following a shooting in the 1500 Block of E. McClelland.
Two dead following shooting in Derby
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Smash Mouth original lead singer in hospice care, band manager says
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer