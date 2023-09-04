Suspect accused in deadly shooting of 69-year-old woman bonds out of jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old man charged with first-degree murder is out of jail, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday. He was being held on a $500,000 bond.

Wichita Police arrested Daryon Boone Friday after a deadly shooting in E. Wichita.

Police said around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the 11200 block of East Central Ave for a shooting. They arrived to find 69-year-old Norma Williams unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to her upper body. Officers began providing life-saving efforts until EMS arrived. Williams was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, officers learned that Williams was the front passenger of a 2021 Honda Ridgeline traveling northbound on Greenwich, approaching the eastbound lanes of Kellogg Drive. When they reached the intersection a group of motorcycles riding eastbound ran the red light and one of the motorcycles driven by Boone struck the couple’s vehicle.

Following the incident, Boone, along with two or three others, followed the vehicle. Police said Boone ultimately produced a handgun and shot twice into the vehicle, which killed Williams.

Officers arrested Boone and he was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and aggravated assault.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Boone bonded out of jail Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m.

