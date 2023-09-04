TOMY recalls high chairs due to ‘fall hazard’

This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair...
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs. Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. and another 2,850 in Canada on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.(CPSC)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(KWCH) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling tens of thousands of high chairs sold in the United States. The agency said TOMY has recalled its Boon Flair and Flair Elite highchairs due to a fall hazard.

According to the recall, the bolts used to secure the seat to the base can become loose and allow the seat to detach. There have been at least 24 reports of falls and 11 have resulted in injuries.

TOMY’s website said the chairs were sold at Bed Bath and Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, Walmart, and Amazon.

The company said anyone who wants to keep using the highchair can order a repair kit from them.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

