TOMY recalls high chairs due to ‘fall hazard’

(KWCH) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling tens of thousands of high chairs sold in the United States. The agency said TOMY has recalled its Boon Flair and Flair Elite highchairs due to a fall hazard.

According to the recall, the bolts used to secure the seat to the base can become loose and allow the seat to detach. There have been at least 24 reports of falls and 11 have resulted in injuries.

TOMY’s website said the chairs were sold at Bed Bath and Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, Walmart, and Amazon.

The company said anyone who wants to keep using the highchair can order a repair kit from them.

