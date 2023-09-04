Two dead following shooting in Derby

Derby police confirm two people are dead following a shooting in the 1500 Block of E. McClelland.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby police confirm two people are dead following a late night shooting in Derby Monday.

Derby Police Chief Brandon Russell says around 1:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a gunshot call in the 1500 Block of E. McClelland.

When they arrived, police heard another gunshot. Police went inside and found two dead.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Police could not provide any further information as of early Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com


