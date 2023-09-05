1 critically injured in Hutchinson stabbing, man arrested, accused of attempted murder

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department arrested a man now accused of attempted murder in a stabbing Tuesday that critically injured a person. An ambulance took the injured person to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and later St. Francis hospital in Wichita where that person’s condition is stabilized, police said.

Police arrested Felipe Augustine and booked him into the Reno County Jail where he’s accused of charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, battery, and theft.

Hutchinson police said officers responded to a stabbing reported in the area of 16th Avenue and Plum Street.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim with multiple stab wounds,” Hutchinson police said.

The department said the investigation revealed the injured person had an argument with Augustine, “which ended with Augustine stabbing the victim multiple times.”

Police said the investigation, which is ongoing, also revealed that the person found with stab wounds was battered the previous night.

