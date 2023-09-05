Brief heat relief on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is windy and warm morning with wake-up temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Later today underneath sunny skies expect another breezy and hot afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

A cold front will sweep across Kansas later today into the night, and while no rain or storms are expected with the front, Wednesday will be much cooler with highs generally in the 80s.

The heat will return on Thursday and last through Saturday. While triple digit temperatures are unlikely, highs in the middle to upper 90s (fifteen degrees above average) are expected.

Looking ahead… a major weather pattern change should unfold next week (Sept. 9-10) and beyond. While the exact details are uncertain, showers/storms and much cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s are possible to likely.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Clear and cooler. Wind: NW/N 5-15. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as hot. Wind: N 5-15. High: 89.

Thu: Low: 63. High: 98. Becoming sunny.

Fri: Low: 66. High: 95. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 90. Partly cloudy; overnight storms likely.

Mon: Low: 63. High: 79. Mostly cloudy, cooler; showers and storms likely.

