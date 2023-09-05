Colorado man drowns in Wilson Lake on Labor Day

RUSSELL, Kan. (KWCH) - The Russell County Kansas Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who drowned in Wilson Lake on Labor Day.

The sheriff’s office said around 3:50 p.m. on Monday, Andrew Jauch, 52 of Colorado, went missing while swimming in the lake.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Army Corp of Engineers, Russell County Rural Fire, Kansas Highway Patrol and Russell County EMS all have responded to assist the sheriff’s office with the search. Divers recovered Jauch’s body on Tuesday morning.

Through the investigation, first responders learned that the boat Jauch was riding in had broken down and Jauch jumped into the water to cool off. Due to windy conditions, Jauch was separated from the boat. Those still in the boat tried to help him, but their efforts were also hampered by the windy conditions.

