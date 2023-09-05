Colorado man drowns in Wilson Lake on Labor Day

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL, Kan. (KWCH) - The Russell County Kansas Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who drowned in Wilson Lake on Labor Day.

The sheriff’s office said around 3:50 p.m. on Monday, Andrew Jauch, 52 of Colorado, went missing while swimming in the lake.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Army Corp of Engineers, Russell County Rural Fire, Kansas Highway Patrol and Russell County EMS all have responded to assist the sheriff’s office with the search. Divers recovered Jauch’s body on Tuesday morning.

Through the investigation, first responders learned that the boat Jauch was riding in had broken down and Jauch jumped into the water to cool off. Due to windy conditions, Jauch was separated from the boat. Those still in the boat tried to help him, but their efforts were also hampered by the windy conditions.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The family of 69-year-old Norma Williams speaks out following the deadly shooting in east...
Family of 69-year-old woman killed in E. Wichita shooting speaks out
Derby police confirm two people are dead following a shooting in the 1500 Block of E. McClelland.
2 dead following early morning shooting in Derby
The Wichita Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to the deadly shooting of...
Suspect accused in deadly shooting of 69-year-old woman bonds out of jail
Wichita police arrested 19-year-old Daryon Boone on Friday, Sept. 1, after they said he shot...
‘It’s frustrating’: Sheriff reacts to suspect’s release in deadly road rage shooting
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

generic
1 critically injured in Hutchinson stabbing, man arrested, accused of attempted murder
Wichita police arrested Jeremy Miles for first-degree murder among other arresting charges in...
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting at S. Seneca apartment complex
Governor issues state of disaster emergency for wildland fires in SW Kansas
Wichita Parks & Recreation said the playground at Southview Park is closed due to arson.
‘Senseless vandalism’: Fire set to south Wichita playground