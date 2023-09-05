Governor issues state of disaster emergency for wildland fires in SW Kansas

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday issued a verbal state of disaster emergency proclamation for wildland fires in Kearny County.

The Adjutant General’s Department said hot dry conditions across the state fanned the flames which sparked on Labor Day.

“The Kansas Forest Service provided contracted aerial fire suppression support because ground crews weren’t able to access areas due to the rough terrain,” said the state. “KFS also sent a district fire management officer for ground communications.”

An emergency disaster declaration puts in place state assets that can be used if requested by county emergency managers. 

“For this time of year, fire concerns are elevated as the lack of precipitation continues and the high temperatures dried out and stressed the fuels,” reads a release from the adjutant general’s department. “The growing season ending means fuels will be consistently losing moisture, making them more susceptible to ignition.”

The state said western and south-central Kansas has seen an uptick in wildland fires, but the vast majority have been kept to a small size.

“Fires can really start growing if the wind aligns with the heat and relative humidity,” the state said.

Kansans are encouraged to take precautions when working or recreating outside to prevent fire starts. Anyone who sees a fire, especially as Kansas remains dry and warm, should call 911.

