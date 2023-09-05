Man charged with murder in deadly shooting at S. Seneca apartment complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused in a deadly shooting last week at a south Wichita apartment complex faces charges that include first-degree murder.

A Sedgwick County District Court judge formally charged Jeremy Miles with a pair of felonies including first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting of 69-year-old James Gibson. At about 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, Wichita police arrived at the Seneca Place Apartments, in the 2100 block of South Seneca, where they found Gibson in a unit, injured from an apparent gunshot. Gibson died at the scene, police said.

In court Tuesday, a judge set Miles’ bond at $500,000.

