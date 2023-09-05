A nice Wednesday with much less wind

It will feel like September with lower humidity
Cooler weather statewide
Cooler weather statewide(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thanks to a cold front that has moved through Kansas, temperatures will trend a little cooler heading into Wednesday, but there’s still no chance of any rain for the area.

We will have a comfortable start to the day Wednesday with lows in the 50s and 60s. The winds will diminish from the north and the humidity will continue to go down too. Highs will be in the 80s with plenty of sunshine and much less wind statewide.

It will turn hotter again Thursday with another sunny day. The breeze turns back to the southeast and much of the area will continue with a sunny sky. That should be one of the hottest days of the week, as highs are expected to start trending back down by Friday and the beginning of the weekend.

Good chances for rain should be coming over the weekend. Right now, Sunday afternoon and into the night looks to be a statewide round of showers and storms, some with locally heavy rains. Much cooler weather returns to the area early next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cooler. Wind: NW/N 10-15. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as hot. Wind: N 5-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 60.

Thu: High: 96 AM clouds, then mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 66 Sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; late day and overnight storms.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 63 AM rain and storms, then showers late in the day.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 60 Mainly sunny.

