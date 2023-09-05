Podcast launched to spotlight Fort Larned

Park guide Ben Long said this gives people another way to learn about the national historic site located in Kansas.
By KWCH Staff and Austin Morton
Sep. 5, 2023
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - Park guides at Fort Larned are bringing a new spotlight to the national historic site. They’ve launched a podcast in hopes of teaching more people about a piece of Kansas history.

Park guide Ben Long said the “Footsteps Podcast” will help accommodate more people and provide a deeper look into how the 1860s post was used throughout history. It airs on the first Saturday of every month.

“We are in the midst of season one, we have a few episodes recorded, and we’re recording more of them, as we speak, but season one is focused on Fort Larned’s past, present and future,” said Long.

He said they’re also brainstorming more ways to create interest in the more than century-and-a-half-old army post located along the Santa Fe Trail.

“We have a virtual tour so if a ranger is not available to give a tour or if you’re just wanting to take it at your own pace, you can look at the virtual tour and go through the fort and get a little deeper in the story versus just looking at the buildings,” Long said.

Visitors, like Chris Benn, said he’s glad the resources are available. He said the site has a great museum with a lot of information inside.

“I think it’s great, it shows a lot of the history of the country and the progression we’ve been through, generations ago,” said Benn.

