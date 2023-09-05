‘Senseless vandalism’: Fire set to south Wichita playground

Wichita Parks & Recreation said the playground at Southview Park is closed due to arson.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Park & Recreation has closed a local playground after it was vandalized over the weekend.

The city said someone set fire to the playground equipment at Southview Park sometime Monday afternoon.

The playground is now closed to the public while the Park Maintenance team removes the damaged equipment. The cost of damages is exceeding $20,000.

“Wichita Park & Recreation is pleading with the public to help stop the vandalism happening in our community,” said Parks & Rec.

If you see something, say something! Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards for tips, please call 316-267-2111. Tips can also be submitted at stopcrime316.com.

