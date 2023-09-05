Travis Kelce hyperextends knee, status uncertain for Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs may be without one of their most prolific offensive weapons when they open the season in two days.

Coach Andy Reid stated that tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice, and his status for the game against the Detroit Lions is unknown while he is being evaluated.

The standout tight end has yet to miss a game due to an injury since he became a starter in 2014, per ESPN’s Ed Werder.

The Chiefs’ team-issued injury report listed Kelce as a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice. He did not previously carry an injury designation and was a full participant in Monday’s practice.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

ALSO READ: Chiefs expect WR Toney, CB Sneed to be available for Week 1 matchup with Detroit

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.