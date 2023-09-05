Wichita organization helping homeless veterans receives Helping Hand

Passageways Living Center
Passageways Living Center(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Felicia Rolfe
Updated:
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local organization helping homeless veterans get off the streets and transition back into the community received a $1200 Helping Hand from 12 News and Devaugn James Injury Lawyers.

Passageways Living Center in Wichita has been providing temporary housing for home veterans for nine years.

“When they come in we give them a few days to relax, eat, you know, get to know the other heroes in the house and then we start diving into what are their goals?” said Passageways co-founder Jennifer Garrison

She said they look at the veterans’ finances and determine if they qualify for more help.

“Do they have back child support, we look at jobs and getting other VA benefits. That way, since we don’t charge them for anything, they can start paying off everything,” said Garrison.

She said the program aims to help the veterans feel at home, surrounded by family. She said it makes a difference.

“We have had veterans that when they graduated into home of their own, they’ll confide in us and say, ‘I had my suicide date picked out before I came to Passageways.’ And we have good cries over the fact that you’re still with us and we’ve got to get to the next veteran,” said Garrison. “Nobody should be slipping through the cracks. There’s no reason for that to be happening. So, they’re grateful.”

