3 injured in crash involving Sedgwick County deputy
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people are hurt after a crash near Central and Woodlawn.
Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed that one person was critically hurt while two are in serious condition. A Sedgwick County deputy is among those who were hurt in the crash.
12 News has a crew headed to the scene.
