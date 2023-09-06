3 injured in crash involving Sedgwick County deputy

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people are hurt after a crash near Central and Woodlawn.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed that one person was critically hurt while two are in serious condition. A Sedgwick County deputy is among those who were hurt in the crash.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene.

