40 years in the making: Wichita recognizes first female firefighter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department hosted a special surprise presentation on Wednesday for a former Wichita firefighter.

Rebecca (Downum) Chandler became Wichita’s first female firefighter in 1983.

“It was a wonderful time. I didn’t really know how long I could do it, but I did it as long as I could,” said “I enjoyed doing it. I felt like, a woman had to jump in and be the first.”

Chandler said she was working part-time with EMS when she made the transition to a full-time firefighter.

She said she has fond memories of being a firefighter, but there was a lot of tension when she joined the department.

“They were caught off guard, they had no idea they didn’t know really that I would be,” she said, “let alone pass the agility to go into training.”

Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow joined the department five years later. She said she still appreciates that Chandler paved the way.

“Very, very thankful, that 40 years ago, she decided to transverse an arena which was traditionally male,” said Snow.

Snow, a history maker in her own right as Wichita’s first female fire chief, said she understands what Chandler may have faced.

“Even then, it was a significant amount of stress and endurance and dedication and commitment and perseverance. But if she wouldn’t have paved that opportunity, wouldn’t be here today,” said Snow.

Chandler said she’s glad to have made history, and she hopes it serves as encouragement to others who wish to improve their lives.

“It doesn’t matter what your race is, what income you come from, what language you speak. It has to come from within. And, if you know what you’re doing and you want to do it for the right reason, it’ll work out” Chandler said.

