40 years in the making: Wichita recognizes first female firefighter

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Wichita Fire Department recognized Rebecca Chandler, who...
On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Wichita Fire Department recognized Rebecca Chandler, who joined as the first female firefighter in 1983.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department hosted a special surprise presentation on Wednesday for a former Wichita firefighter.

Rebecca (Downum) Chandler became Wichita’s first female firefighter in 1983.

“It was a wonderful time. I didn’t really know how long I could do it, but I did it as long as I could,” said “I enjoyed doing it. I felt like, a woman had to jump in and be the first.”

Chandler said she was working part-time with EMS when she made the transition to a full-time firefighter.

Caption

She said she has fond memories of being a firefighter, but there was a lot of tension when she joined the department.

“They were caught off guard, they had no idea they didn’t know really that I would be,” she said, “let alone pass the agility to go into training.”

Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow joined the department five years later. She said she still appreciates that Chandler paved the way.

“Very, very thankful, that 40 years ago, she decided to transverse an arena which was traditionally male,” said Snow.

Snow, a history maker in her own right as Wichita’s first female fire chief, said she understands what Chandler may have faced.

“Even then, it was a significant amount of stress and endurance and dedication and commitment and perseverance. But if she wouldn’t have paved that opportunity, wouldn’t be here today,” said Snow.

Chandler said she’s glad to have made history, and she hopes it serves as encouragement to others who wish to improve their lives.

“It doesn’t matter what your race is, what income you come from, what language you speak. It has to come from within. And, if you know what you’re doing and you want to do it for the right reason, it’ll work out” Chandler said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita photographer Linda Gregory was critically injured while shooting a game Monday, Sept....
Wichita photographer, friend to many on life support after sideline collision, family says
Crime scene tape
Augusta police: Unattended death declared homicide
Wichita police arrested 19-year-old Daryon Boone on Friday, Sept. 1, after they said he shot...
‘It’s frustrating’: Sheriff reacts to suspect’s release in deadly road rage shooting
File Graphic (KWTX)
Colorado man drowns in Wilson Lake on Labor Day
Friends and family remember Norma Williams, the woman who was tragically killed in an E....
Friends remember woman killed in east Wichita shooting

Latest News

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Wichita Fire Department recognized Rebecca Chandler, who...
40 years later: Wichita's first femal firefighter recognized
The City of Wichita said Wednesday's air quality had been rated as "very unhealthy."
‘Very unhealthy’ haze lingers over Wichita
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), Sedgwick County and the City Wichita announced...
Year-long bridge project over Big Ditch begins Sept. 11
A new COVID-19 variant called Eg.5 or “Eris,” is in the United States and making up a majority...
Sedgwick County Health Department advises on protection from new COVID variant