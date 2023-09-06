Augusta police: Unattended death declared homicide

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(Canva)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Augusta, Kan. (KWCH) - Augusta police confirmed an investigation determined that an unattended death reported Sunday evening is a homicide. In a news release, Augusta Public Safety Director Todd Ackerman said the crime in the 1700 block of Robbins Street “happened some time between Saturday evening and Sunday evening.”

As of Tuesday night, Ackerman said his department isn’t releasing the name of the person killed as an effort to notify all family members continues.

Anyone with any information in this case should call the Augusta Department of Public Safety at 316-775-4599 or Crime Stoppers at 316-775-0055.

