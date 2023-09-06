Bomb called into Wichita middle school
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at Hadley Middle School.
A spokesperson for the district confirmed the threat but said she was unaware if the school had been evacuated.
A police captain on the scene said students would be dismissed at their regular time of 3 p.m. while officers continued to monitor the situation.
