Brief heat relief today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a clear, and cooler, albeit comfortable morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 50s and low 60s will climb into the near normal upper 80s this afternoon underneath bright blue skies.

The heat will rapidly return on Thursday, and as it does a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out (during the morning) but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 90s (ten degrees above average) during the afternoon.

A slow cooling trend is expected Friday into the weekend as highs fall from the middle 90s on Friday to around 90 degrees on Sunday. All three days also look dry before a big weather change arrives late Sunday into Monday.

A strong cold front will bring widespread showers and storms to the state, mainly late Sunday into Monday. Behind the front are the coolest temperatures Kansas has seen in months. Highs in the 70s, 5-10 degrees below normal will be followed by nights in the 40s and 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, not as hot. Wind: N 5-15. High: 89.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny and hot. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 96.

Fri: Low: 66. High: 94. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 64. High: 90. Partly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms likely.

Mon: Low: 63. High: 75. Cloudy, cooler; showers and storms likely.

Tue: Low: 60. High: 77. Decreasing clouds.

