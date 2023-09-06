Gary Wright, singer-songwriter known for ‘Dream Weaver,’ dies at 80

Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and...
Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive,” died Monday.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive,” died Monday.

According to Wright’s family, he’d suffered from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia for the last several years.

Wright helped establish the synthesizer as a leading instrument in rock and pop music.

He was a founding member of the UK-based band Spooky Tooth and had several notable collaborations with musicians, including George Harrison of the Beatles.

Wright was 80 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 19-year-old Daryon Boone on Friday, Sept. 1, after they said he shot...
‘It’s frustrating’: Sheriff reacts to suspect’s release in deadly road rage shooting
File Graphic (KWTX)
Colorado man drowns in Wilson Lake on Labor Day
Friends and family remember Norma Williams, the woman who was tragically killed in an E....
Friends remember woman killed in east Wichita shooting
Wichita photographer Linda Gregory was critically injured while shooting a game Monday, Sept....
Wichita photographer, friend to many on life support after sideline collision, family says
Crime scene tape
Augusta police: Unattended death declared homicide

Latest News

FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Judge rules Trump in 2019 defamed writer who has already won a sex abuse and libel suit against him
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Lee forecast to strengthen into hurricane as it churns in Atlantic toward Caribbean
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), Sedgwick County and the City Wichita announced...
Year-long bridge project over Big Ditch begins Sept. 11