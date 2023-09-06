KHP responds to 2 deadly crashes, makes 16 DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend

Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle
Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle(Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made 16 DUI arrests, assisted 772 motorists and responded to two deadly crashes during a Labor Day weekend reporting period that ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

Overall, the DUI arrest count is less than half of last year’s Labor Day weekend total of 34 and also down significantly from the 25 DUI arrests during the holiday weekend in 2021.

The two deadly, non-DUI-related crashes match last year’s Labor Day weekend count on Kansas highways. The number of motorist assists jumped more than 120 from last year and is 80 more than Labor Day weekend in 2021.

You can find the KHP’s full report from its Labor Day weekend enforcement here: KHP Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita photographer Linda Gregory was critically injured while shooting a game Monday, Sept....
Wichita photographer, friend to many on life support after sideline collision, family says
Crime scene tape
Augusta police: Unattended death declared homicide
Wichita police arrested 19-year-old Daryon Boone on Friday, Sept. 1, after they said he shot...
‘It’s frustrating’: Sheriff reacts to suspect’s release in deadly road rage shooting
File Graphic (KWTX)
Colorado man drowns in Wilson Lake on Labor Day
Friends and family remember Norma Williams, the woman who was tragically killed in an E....
Friends remember woman killed in east Wichita shooting

Latest News

Wichita police were called out to Hadley Middle School on Wednesday to investigate a bomb threat.
Wichita police investigate bomb threat at Hadley Middle School
On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Wichita Fire Department recognized Rebecca Chandler, who...
40 years in the making: Wichita recognizes first female firefighter
On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Wichita Fire Department recognized Rebecca Chandler, who...
40 years later: Wichita's first femal firefighter recognized
The City of Wichita said Wednesday's air quality had been rated as "very unhealthy."
‘Very unhealthy’ haze lingers over Wichita