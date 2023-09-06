KHP responds to 2 deadly crashes, makes 16 DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made 16 DUI arrests, assisted 772 motorists and responded to two deadly crashes during a Labor Day weekend reporting period that ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

Overall, the DUI arrest count is less than half of last year’s Labor Day weekend total of 34 and also down significantly from the 25 DUI arrests during the holiday weekend in 2021.

The two deadly, non-DUI-related crashes match last year’s Labor Day weekend count on Kansas highways. The number of motorist assists jumped more than 120 from last year and is 80 more than Labor Day weekend in 2021.

You can find the KHP’s full report from its Labor Day weekend enforcement here: KHP Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com