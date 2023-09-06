Letter raises concerns about EMS coverage in Kingman County

People living outside of Kingman’s city limits have a serious concern over the future of EMS services.
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
In a letter to people living in Kingman County, commissioners claim the City of Kingman is asking for three times the amount to continue providing EMS and rescue services outside Kingman city limits. Kingman Mayor Adrian Harrel said some of the items listed in the letter aren’t true. He said the city’s offer to the county is to split EMS obligation 50/50.

“I wasn’t pleased when I read the county’s letter that came out Friday. You know, it’s incredibly misleading. I think it’s very damaging to the relationship between the city and county residents,” Harrel said.

Some in Kingman County fear they could lose EMS and rescue services next year. Cunningham resident Jessica Koehler said the situation has her wondering what she’ll do if she has an emergency and help isn’t readily available.

Addressing such concerns Harrel said he disagrees with claims that services will end.

“But no, the city is not refusing service, the city is not making any financial demands,” he said. “The fact of the matter is the county chooses not to contract an EMS service, that’s their choice, but they have to be held liable by all the county taxpayers.”

The public is also asking for transparency.

“It’s an incredibly important topic for everyone,” Harrel said. “So, I’m hoping that after this meeting on Thursday, that everybody can come together and answer all the public’s questions.”

Thursday’s meeting is a public forum set for 7 p.m. at the Kingman Historic Theater.

