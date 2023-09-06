Sedgwick County Health Department advises on protection from new COVID variant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new COVID-19 variant called Eg.5 or “Eris,” is in the United States and making up a majority of COVID cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate Eris being responsible for more than 20% of cases in the U.S.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said the Eris variant has different symptoms than other strains we’ve dealt with.

“The primary symptoms are runny nose, sore throat and other cold-like symptoms rather than the lower respiratory that we were seeing with other COVID viruses,” Byrne said.

Those symptoms may sound mild but according to the CDC, total COVID hospitalizations and deaths in the most recent week are both up by more than 15%.

Doing the basics like washing your hands is a good start to stay healthy, but Byrne said to avoid serious illness, you should get vaccinated.

“It will provide protection form severe disease and hospitalization, so it is important for anyone who is recommended to get the vaccine to go ahead and get that,” she said.

Production for for the new COVID vaccine is underway and is waiting for approval from health officials. Byrne said she expects that come come later this month. You can find updates on COVID and flu vaccine approval and availability on the Sedgwick County Health Department’s website.

