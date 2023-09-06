Trending warmer ahead of weekend storm chances

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a brief cool down midweek, it will be heating back up for the second half of the week and much of the state will see a return of 90s for Thursday and Friday. There’s still no chance of rain for the rest of the week, but an approaching cold front for the weekend will bring badly needed moisture to the Plains.

The hazy sky will linger into Thursday with lows in the 50s and highs climbing back to the low to mid 90s.

Improving air quality should arrive on Friday. The temperatures will likely still be near or just above 90 with plenty of sunshine and light east to northeast winds.

The chance for rain and storms comes in over the weekend. Although a few isolated storms are possible for western Kansas Saturday evening, the chances will be much better for Sunday and Monday. A strong cold front should increase the rain nearly statewide Sunday evening and overnight. It’s too early to say how much rain, but several areas should be in the running for at least .50″. Scattered showers will remain on Monday with highs in the 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 10-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/E 5-15. Low: 66.

Fri: High: 93 Sunny.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; evening and overnight storms.

Mon: High: 75 Low: 63 AM storms, then scattered PM showers.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 56 Sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com