‘Very unhealthy’ haze lingers over Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you stepped outside on Wednesday, you could see and smell smoke in the air.

The City of Wichita said the cause is believed to be smoke from fires in the northwestern U.S.

The city said the air quality index was particularly high, at 159, making it “very unhealthy” for some members of the general public and sensitive groups.

The city said people, especially those in sensitive groups, should avoid outdoor activity as much as possible.

