‘Very unhealthy’ haze lingers over Wichita

The City of Wichita said Wednesday's air quality had been rated as "very unhealthy."
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you stepped outside on Wednesday, you could see and smell smoke in the air.

The City of Wichita said the cause is believed to be smoke from fires in the northwestern U.S.

The city said the air quality index was particularly high, at 159, making it “very unhealthy” for some members of the general public and sensitive groups.

The city said people, especially those in sensitive groups, should avoid outdoor activity as much as possible.

