Bear linked to Derby woman’s death in July euthanized

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said on Wednesday that a bear linked to the death of a Derby woman has been euthanized.

Amie Adamson was mauled while hiking in Yellowstone National Park in July. The state agency said attempts were made to trap and remove the bear after the deadly attack, but they were unsuccessful.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, a homeowner reported that a bear with a cub had broken through a kitchen window and removed a container of dog food from inside the house.

Later that evening, FWP staff and local law enforcement shot the bear and captured her cub, with the authorization of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, “due to an immediate public safety threat from the bear’s food-conditioned behavior.”

The FWP said the 10-year-old grizzly bear had been captured in 2017 for research purposes. Through genetic analysis and other identifying characteristics, staff confirmed the bear was involved in the attack on Adamson.

The agency said the bear had a history of conflict with people and was also involved in a 2020 attack that left a person injured near Henrys Lake State Park in Idaho.

“Both incidents were evaluated carefully at the time and deemed to be defensive responses by the bear,” said the agency.

The cub, a 46-pound male, is being held at FWP’s wildlife rehabilitation center in Helena while arrangements are being made to transfer the cub to a zoo.

