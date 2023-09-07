Car’s driver dies from injuries in crash near Pawnee and Woodlawn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the driver of a Cadillac involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Pawnee and Woodlawn died from their injuries. The sheriff’s office identified the driver as Jziya Bryant.

A 17-year-old passenger in the car and the driver of the pickup the Cadillac crashed into were also hurt with what a sheriff’s lieutenant at the scene described as “moderate,” less severe injuries.

Update: 12 News is learning more about a critical injury crash in southeast Wichita. Following clarification from an initial report, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash in which three people suffered injuries, one critically, did not involve one of its deputies.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Matthew Lynch said about 4:40 p.m., a deputy was running radar near Pawnee and Woodlawn and witnessed the crash after a westbound, speeding Cadillac crossed the center line near Pawnee and Woodlawn and crashed into a pickup that was traveling east.

The Cadillac’s driver was critically injured. A 17-year-old passenger in the car and the pickup’s driver were also hurt with what Lynch described as “moderate,” less severe injuries.

Three people are hurt after a crash near Pawnee and Woodlawn.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed that one person was critically hurt while two are in serious condition. A Sedgwick County deputy is among those who were hurt in the crash.

