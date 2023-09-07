Cat custody battle: Ownership dispute comes after Kan. pet found in NC

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A story that gained a lot of attention in Kansas and North Carolina took an unexpected turn from a feel-good reunion waiting to happen to a cat custody battle.

A Wichita woman said a cat whom she lost 10 years ago was found in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. Carol Holmes said she received an email that the long-last cat, Bob, named after her father, was about 1,200 miles away. Someone in Fuquay-Varina found the cat, took him to a local vet and had him scanned. That’s when, Carol said, she received the notification.

She said a group was committed to bringing Bob home, but needed to raise nearly $1,000 to do that. A GoFundMe set up to cover the costs of transporting Bob nearly halfway across the country exceeded its goal, but a development in this story brings into question where Bob belongs.

Raleigh, NC CBS affiliate CBS 17 reports a Fuquay-Varina woman claims “Bob” is hers and his name is Maui. As the vet’s office prepared to return the cat back to Holmes in Wichita, Alex Streight said she recognized “Bob’ as the cat she took in when she lived in Wichita in 2014 and named Maui.

“Our family pet is being withheld from its rightful owners,” Streight told CBS 17. The station reported that Streight provided vet records for the cat but in Fuquay-Varina, 5-Point Animal Hospital Practitioner Scott Wilson said it’s difficult to prove her cat is the same cat at the office.

“Not unless you have documented records from the veterinarian that shows you have taken care of this cat with this microchip for X number of years,” Wilson said.

Streight told CBS 17 she chose not to microchip the cat when she got him and insists she didn’t realize he had a chip registered to someone else.

The station reported a neighbor turned the cat into the vet, but the circumstances aren’t clear. Streight is reported to be trying to pursue legal action and urged people she knows to call the animal hospital where the cat was staying.

“We never intended to have any of this come about,” Wilson told CBS 17. “We just wanted to get the cat back to its rightful owner.”

The station reported that an animal control officer picked up the cat Tuesday afternoon and animal control investigators will work to determine who will get custody of the cat, whether “Bob” will return to Wichita or “Maui” will stay in North Carolina.

