Child injured in hit-and-run near Harry and Rock Road

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An eight-year-old suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle that reportedly left the scene Wednesday night in southeast Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed the emergency call came in a little before 8:30 p.m. at or near the intersection of Zimmerly Street and East Levitt Drive, a little north and east of Harry and Rock Road. A dispatch supervisor confirmed police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

