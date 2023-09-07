EB 1-70 entrance ramps closing in Junction City Saturday ahead of K-State game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation shared plans for Saturday to temporarily close two eastbound Interstate 70 entrance ramps at Junction City. From 7 to 11 a.m. KDOT is closing the eastbound entrance ramps at J Hill Road/Grandview Plaza (exit 299) and K-57 (exit 300) to help ease traffic congestion ahead of Kansas State University’s home football game in Manhattan. K-State kicks off against Troy at 11 a.m. Saturday.

For K-State fans traveling to the game, KDOT suggests using an alternate route such as US-77 to the north.

KDOT sad as I-70 construction progresses along the five-mile stretch through Junction City, drivers should anticipate traffic changes next week as, the department said, “median crossovers will carry one lane of westbound traffic through construction via the eastbound lanes.”

“Construction is part of a multi-phase $30 million project including construction of temporary crossovers, pavement replacement, replacement of drainage structures, rehabbing bridges, and resurfacing of some local routes which is scheduled to be completed by December 2025, weather permitting,” KDOT said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com