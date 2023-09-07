Evergy issues Towne West Mall another disconnection notice

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Towne West Mall may go dark by the end of the week.

On Thursday, Evergy said that it had informed businesses inside the mall that Kohan Retail Investment Group, who owns the mall, has not paid the electric bill and service will be disconnected Friday if payment is not received.

It’s the second time the west Wichita mall has received a disconnection notice this year.

Evergy said the larger stores at the mall have separate accounts that remain in good standing and are not subject to disconnection.

