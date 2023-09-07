Evergy issues Towne West Mall another disconnection notice

Towne West Square Mall
Towne West Square Mall(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Towne West Mall may go dark by the end of the week.

On Thursday, Evergy said that it had informed businesses inside the mall that Kohan Retail Investment Group, who owns the mall, has not paid the electric bill and service will be disconnected Friday if payment is not received.

It’s the second time the west Wichita mall has received a disconnection notice this year.

Evergy said the larger stores at the mall have separate accounts that remain in good standing and are not subject to disconnection.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita photographer Linda Gregory was critically injured while shooting a game Monday, Sept....
Wichita photographer, friend to many on life support after sideline collision, family says
Crime scene tape
Augusta police: Investigation continues after unattended death determined to be homicide
Two people were hurt Wednesday evening in a crash at Pawneen and Woodlawn.
1 critically injured in SE Wichita crash, no deputy involved
The City of Wichita said Wednesday's air quality had been rated as "very unhealthy."
‘Unhealthy’ haze lingers over Wichita
On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Wichita Fire Department recognized Rebecca Chandler, who...
40 years in the making: Wichita recognizes first female firefighter

Latest News

Amie Adamson.
Bear linked to Derby woman’s death in July euthanized
Pumpkins and watermelons up for judging in the agriculture exhibit at the Kansas State Fair.
Kansas State Fair kicks off Friday, here’s what you need to know
The ten-day event runs from Sept. 8-17, in Hutchinson.
Kansas State Fair kicks off Friday
Two people were hurt Wednesday evening in a crash at Pawneen and Woodlawn.
1 critically injured in SE Wichita crash, no deputy involved