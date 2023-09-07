Kansas awarded $40M to expand child care services

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced that the Treasury Department is awarding Kansas with $40 million to expand child care services, a significant boost to a key service across the state.

In Hutchinson, Abundance Life Child Care is among the facilities planning to apply for the latest program available through the governor’s office. The goal is to provide communities funding for building and renovating multi-purpose facilities.

“...We have two separate plans that would allow us to increase 70 slots right now with the facility as it, but we also have plans we could expand the facility,” Abundant Life Child Care Executive Director Heather Faulkner said.

Faulkner also serves on the Reno County Child Care Task Force. Countywide, she said the only child care facility is in Hutchinson.

Faulkner said if the state provides the funding, it could mean opening up child care facilities in other towns. She said the task force is in talks with Buhler, Haven and Pretty Prairie to expand child care services in Reno County.

“Our task force is looking into several partners that we know are primed and ready and could open child care if the funding was accessible,” Faulkner said.

It’s a need she said is critical, with nearly 500 children on a waiting list.

Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund Executive Director Melissa Rooker believes the program the governor announced Wednesday can provide a boost to child care across the state.

“It’s critical. I mean, we talk a lot about the child care crisis, and it’s multi-faceted,” Rooker said. “The question whether communities have adequate physical spaces for child care to be provided is one of the facets.”

You can learn more about the program and how to apply here: All In For Kansas Kids.

