Kansas mother on horseback journey to raise awareness for suicide prevention

BELOIT, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of hers son, a Kansas woman is making a solo trip on horseback across three states to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

“I’m doing it in the name of my son, Hunter, who I lost two years ago to suicide,” Sara Voyles explained or her journey.

She said the loss left her unsure how to move forward.

“Motivation is hard for me, which is part of the reason I chose this, to get out of the house,” Voyles said. “I’m a stay-at-home mom and there wasn’t anywhere for me to go or anything for me to do, and it wasn’t healthy for me to sit on the couch all day every day.”

That’s when she decided to ride horseback from Nebraska to Oklahoma.

“It’s just what I like, I like to ride,” Voyles said. “Hunter wasn’t necessarily a horseman, but I didn’t know what else to do.”

Voyles hopes her journey will motivate others to get help they might need.

“I want people to talk about it. I want somebody else’s child, family member, loved one, friend, to see that, ‘oh, people can talk about it and maybe they can seek somebody out and have a conversation instead of ending it,’” she said.

Voyles’ hope is to prevent what she’s experienced from happening to other families.

“To feel like that’s the answer, but it’s not. Had my son talked to me more... I knew there were some issues and were were addressing them, but I just wish I could’ve stopped it. So I’m trying to stop it for somebody else,” she said.

Voyles is also fundraising for different suicide-awareness groups across the state. You can donate to her cause by purchasing a “Ride for Suicide Awareness” shirt here: https://factory233.com/ride_for_suicide_awareness/shop/home. and follow Voyles’ journey on the Riding for Suicide Awareness Facebook page.

