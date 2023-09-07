Kansas State Fair kicks off Friday, here’s what you need to know

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Fair kicks off Friday in Hutchinson. 12 News will be there throughout the week to bring you live coverage of the state’s largest annual event.

General Manager Bryan Schulz said it has been a year in the making. He said as soon as the 2022 state fair ended, his team started prepping for what fairgoers will see over the next ten days.

They include upgrades like a new PA system to blast important announcements and background music across the fairgrounds and a light-scaping project to make the fairgrounds more visible at night. As for the food, Schulz said to expect the classic Pronto Pups and funnel cakes, plus new items like burnt-end burgers and Wagyu hotdogs.

He describes this year’s event in one word.

“It’s called ‘fair-ified’. What is that? It’s a Kansan who loves the fair. You’re ‘fair-ified’. That is our word of the year. We are all Kansas ‘fair-ified,’” said Schulz.

With temperatures in the 90s expected this weekend and the middle of next week, Schulz said the fair has made sure to add additional bubblers and water-filling stations.

”We want to make sure people are being safe while they’re out here. The other thing we did this year is right across from us here is the interactive fountain. We re-did that so when kids run across it it’s not slippery,” said Schulz.

The fair is not complete with good entertainment. Schulz explains a new addition to this year’s lineup.

“This year we are working with an agency to bring in a regional Hispanic band. La Fiera De Ojinaga. That will take place on Friday, the 15th. That’s the first time we’ve had a grandstand show outside of the realms of your country, rock, hip-hop. We’re really excited about bringing that in and continuing that tradition into the future,” said Schulz.

Gates open on Friday at 7:30 a.m. The fair runs through Sunday, Sept. 17.

Unclaimed Property

If you visit the fair this weekend, you have a chance to win money for college. Just stop by the Kansas State Treasurer’s booth in the Meadowlark building. You can look up your name in the database to see if you have any unclaimed property, and enter a giveaway. The winner will receive $529 to go into a Learning Quest 529 education savings account. The treasurer’s office said there is more than $500 million worth of unclaimed property in Kansas.

More information on these programs is also available on the Treasurer’s website at https://KansasCash.ks.gov.

