Kelce out in Chiefs’ season opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a second consecutive Super Bowl championship began without their star tight end. Travis Kelce sat out Thursday night’s season opener against the Detroit Lions after he hyperextended his knee,.

The sidelining is the first time the future hall of famer missed a game due to injury since his rookie season.

