WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Westbound Kellogg is blocked at West Street due to an accident. Avoid the area.

Westbound Kellogg is blocked at West Street due to an accident. Avoid the area. (WichWay.org)

Westbound Kellogg is blocked at West Street due to an accident. Avoid the area. (WichWay.org)

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com